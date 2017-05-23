Community greets new Mundy Mill elementary school
Gainesville City School District students hold the ceremonial ribbon that will be cut to open the Mundy Mill Academy on Tuesday. The newest school in the district will begin its first school year this fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09)
|11 hr
|tbennett
|10
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|19 hr
|John Valenza
|3
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|May 8
|Tammoe
|922
|Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition
|May 5
|Barbie
|1
|What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|Erik
|2
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
|Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ...
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC