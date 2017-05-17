Collins skeptical of latest Russia al...

Collins skeptical of latest Russia allegations toward Trump

10 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Skepticism, support and silence - reactions to the latest round of Russia-related allegations aimed at President Donald Trump ran the gamut among Georgia's GOP national lawmakers on Wednesday. The day before, The New York Times published its report on the personal writings of fired FBI Director James Comey, which allege that Trump pressured the former director to drop an investigation into Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn after Flynn was fired by the president in February.

