College rowing championships scheduled for this weekend at Lake Lanier Olympic Park
There will be 64 clubs from across the country competing in the ACRA National championships and it is expected to have 1,875 participants. "This will be the seventh year in a row that the ACRA National Championships have been held at the Lake Lanier Olympic Park," manager of Lake Lanier park Morgan House said.
