City OKs $4.1 million for Cleveland Highway infrastructure
The schedule for replacing two bridges on Cleveland Highway/U.S. 129 may not be set in stone, but the city of Gainesville is already putting skin in the game. The Gainesville City Council finalized Tuesday an agreement to reimburse $4.1 million to the Georgia Department of Transportation to replace water and sewer mains once the new bridges are in place.
