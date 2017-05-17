City OKs $4.1 million for Cleveland H...

City OKs $4.1 million for Cleveland Highway infrastructure

17 hrs ago Read more: The Times

The schedule for replacing two bridges on Cleveland Highway/U.S. 129 may not be set in stone, but the city of Gainesville is already putting skin in the game. The Gainesville City Council finalized Tuesday an agreement to reimburse $4.1 million to the Georgia Department of Transportation to replace water and sewer mains once the new bridges are in place.

