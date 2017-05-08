Brenau signs contract with third Chinese college

More students will be arriving from China over the next few years to study five different majors at Brenau University, the result of a contract recently signed by Brenau President Ed Schrader with a third college in China. Brenau agreed to the partnership with Anhui Business College in Wuhu, a town of more than 3.5 million people in the Anhui province between Shanghai and Beijing, Schrader said.

