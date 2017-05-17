Boots and Bows event set for Saturday in Gainesville
The free Boots and Bows event with the opportunity to aid in the restoration project will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Healan's Mill. The event will include a Southern supper, live music by "Enuff O' That" and tours of the Mill and surrounding property plus other fun activities.
