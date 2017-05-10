Authorities: Corrections officer accused of - personal contact' with inmate
A former Georgia Department of Corrections officer is accused of having "personal contact with an inmate" at the Budgetel Inn in Gainesville, according to court documents. Natasha Denise Wilson, 32, of Americus, was charged with violation of oath of office.
