Anne Collier
Anne Moore Dadisman Collier, 77, died at her home in Gainesville early Friday morning, May 12, 2017, following an extended illness. A native of Jefferson, Ga., Mrs. Collier was the daughter of the late Howard Dean and Mary Lou Moore Dadisman.
