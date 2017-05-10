Anne Collier

Anne Collier

Anne Moore Dadisman Collier, 77, died at her home in Gainesville early Friday morning, May 12, 2017, following an extended illness. A native of Jefferson, Ga., Mrs. Collier was the daughter of the late Howard Dean and Mary Lou Moore Dadisman.

