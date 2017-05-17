American Legion organizes annual Memorial Day parade for May 29
Chestatee High School color guard marches in the 2016 Memorial Day parade on Green Street in Gainesville. This year's parade is Monday, May 29. A bright yellow World War II open cockpit plane will fly over Green Street to signal the start of Gainesville's annual Memorial Day parade at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. "We do it for the community," said Dave Dellinger, former commander of the American Legion.
