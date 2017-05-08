86-bed assisted living complex propos...

86-bed assisted living complex proposed on busy McEver Road

Gainesville planning officials will take a detailed look Tuesday at a proposed 86-bed assisted living facility on busy McEver Road not far from an apartment complex and the Free Chapel Worship Center. Manor Lake Development LLC, based in Waleska, is petitioning the city for special use on 9.24 acres zoned office and institutional because of the size of the project.

