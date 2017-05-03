$53M of retail, restaurants, housing, offices coming to downtown Gainesville
The fourth side of downtown Gainesville will be getting 15,000 square feet of retail and restaurants with approximately 40 luxury condos above. The groundbreaking will begin in the first quarter of 2018 and is expected to be complete in about a year.
