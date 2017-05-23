1924 tax keeps funding Gainesville Parks and Recreation
The Frances Meadows Center Aquatic Center, located at 1545 Community Way, attracts more than 200,000 visitors and is the biggest draw for Parks and Recreation. Aside from pools, including a 10-lane competition pool, and water play stations for children, the complex has a fitness and wellness center and other amenities for families.
