University of North Georgia students build houses for Eastern bluebirds, installs them near campus
Only time will tell if the hard work of biology students at the University of North Georgia Gainesville campus will pay off. In spring 2016, a few of biology professor Dawn Lubeski's students focused their attention on a semesterlong project of constructing, placing and watching over nesting boxes in the campus' Tumbling Creek wooded area and trails.
