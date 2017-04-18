United Way of Hall County celebrates its 2016-17 accomplishments
The United Way of Hall County holds its year-end celebration Thursday morning at the Gainesville Civic Center. Starting this year, a small book is being given by the group's Read Learn Succeed initiative to every child born at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville and Braselton.
