UNG master plan includes proposals for housing, parking at Gainesville campus

Read more: The Times

On-campus student housing, two new parking decks and the conversion of a main campus road into a pedestrian walkway are among the needs identified for the Gainesville campus in the University of North Georgia's master plan released this week. On-campus student housing, two new parking decks and the conversion of a main campus road into a pedestrian walkway are among the needs identified for the Gainesville campus in the University of North Georgia's master plan released this week.

