UNG hosts Latin American Short Film Festival for students and community members
The University of North Georgia Latin American Short Film Festival will offer UNG students and community members an inside look at current short films directed by up-and-coming Latin American filmmakers. These short films arrive from different countries and inspire a unique perspective into the languages, cultures and current topics in the Spanish-speaking world in the Americas.
