UNG authorities investigate bomb threat at Gainesville campus
"While the threat is not believed to be credible, we evacuated the building and are having it searched out of an abundance of caution," Director of Public Safety Justin Gaines wrote in an email to students. Everyone is asked to avoid the area.
