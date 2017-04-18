Tuition increase coming for UNG students after Board of Regents decision

Students at the University of North Georgia campuses in Gainesville and Dahlonega will be paying more for school next year - the result of a 2 percent tuition hike approved this week by the Georgia Board of Regents for all 28 colleges and university in the University System of Georgia. Regents did not increase tuition for the current academic year, and officials maintained that the Georgia system continues to offer some of the lowest tuition rates among similar public education systems.

