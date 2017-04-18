Tuition increase coming for UNG students after Board of Regents decision
Students at the University of North Georgia campuses in Gainesville and Dahlonega will be paying more for school next year - the result of a 2 percent tuition hike approved this week by the Georgia Board of Regents for all 28 colleges and university in the University System of Georgia. Regents did not increase tuition for the current academic year, and officials maintained that the Georgia system continues to offer some of the lowest tuition rates among similar public education systems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Apr 10
|Somebody
|921
|Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli...
|Apr 10
|scaredtotellu
|1
|Shira?
|Apr 6
|Imherefornow
|1
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Mar '17
|Bill
|1
|are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Randy
|32
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|Barbars
|24
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar '17
|Family covers it up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC