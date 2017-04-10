Three local schools removed from state list of low-performing schools
Wuinderson Ramos, 9, and Kevin Ramos, 9, work on review worksheets Tuesday for upcoming tests at Centennial Arts Academy in Gainesville. Centennial is one of three schools no longer designated as "focus" schools, meaning low-performing, by the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Mon
|Somebody
|921
|Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli...
|Mon
|scaredtotellu
|1
|Shira?
|Apr 6
|Imherefornow
|1
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Mar 17
|Bill
|1
|are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09)
|Mar 16
|Randy
|32
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Mar 14
|Barbars
|24
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar '17
|Family covers it up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC