Syrian family now safe but struggling to find work, health care, transportation in Gainesville

Walking along the walls of the embattled Syrian city of Homs, Hadi Alhawari and his uncle could see bombs and snipers on the way to the bakery. "We look everywhere just to be careful we're not going to be hit, but we needed to get to the bakery to eat, to get groceries," Alhawari said last week through interpreter Lina Muhanna.

