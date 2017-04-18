Survey responses guided Gainesville s...

Survey responses guided Gainesville superintendent search

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Surveys completed by more than 500 Gainesville City Schools employees, school resource council members and community residents played a role in developing the profile used in selecting Gainesville's new superintendent. Jeremy Williams, Union County Schools associate superintendent, was named the lone finalist to become the Gainesville system's superintendent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Apr 10 Somebody 921
News Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli... Apr 10 scaredtotellu 1
Shira? Apr 6 Imherefornow 1
News KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega Mar '17 Bill 1
are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09) Mar '17 Randy 32
Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12) Mar '17 Barbars 24
Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ... Mar '17 Family covers it up 2
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,052 • Total comments across all topics: 280,425,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC