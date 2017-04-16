St. Mary's gets - B,' Piedmont Athens...

St. Mary's gets - B,' Piedmont Athens Regional - C' in latest Leapfrog patient safety ratings

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Less than 20 percent of Georgia hospitals earned an "A" grade on patient safety in the latest ratings from the Leapfrog Group. No Georgia hospital got an "F" grade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Apr 10 Somebody 921
News Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli... Apr 10 scaredtotellu 1
Shira? Apr 6 Imherefornow 1
News KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega Mar '17 Bill 1
are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09) Mar '17 Randy 32
Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12) Mar '17 Barbars 24
Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ... Mar '17 Family covers it up 2
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,773 • Total comments across all topics: 280,372,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC