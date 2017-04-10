Southeastern Championship Bull Riding comes to Gainesville April 21-22

Southeastern Championship Bull Riding When: Gates open at 6 p.m. and event starts at 8 p.m. April 21 and April 22 Where: Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center, 855 Calvary Church Road, Gainesville Cost: $12 adults, $10 children ages 2-12 and free for children younger than 2 in advance; $15 at gate More info: 770-531-6855 For two nights, the Southeastern Championship Bull Riding will host its "good, fun, family event" at Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center in Gainesville, said Bryan Hope, an organizer and rodeo clown. Gates will open at 6 p.m. April 21 and 22 with the competition starting at 8 p.m. at 855 Calvary Church Road in Gainesville.

