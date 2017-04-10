Sexual abuse lawsuit centers on past conduct
Court documents show the Boy Scouts of America have since learned of sexual abuse allegations against a Gainesville scoutmaster possibly occurring "in other troops from a time period prior to his appointment" at First Baptist Church on Green Street. Robert William Lawson III filed a lawsuit in March 2016 in Cobb County Superior Court alleging he was raped by Royal Fleming Weaver Jr., who formerly led Troop 26 at First Baptist Church of Gainesville.
