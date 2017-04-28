Scoop: the Toy Box on Abc - Friday, A...

Scoop: the Toy Box on Abc - Friday, April 28, 2017

Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Toy inventors present one-of-a-kind concepts that include a walking dinosaur, slingshot parachute and a plastic-card building system, on an all-new episode of ABC's "The Toy Box," airing on FRIDAY, APRIL 28 , on The ABC Television Network This week's toy inventions include: Grandmas2Share - multigenerational dolls that encourage family values Inventor: Marguerite from Staten Island, New York The Walking Dinosaur - a dinosaur that you can walk like a dog Inventor: Rick from Sacramento, California ParaShoot - a slingshot connected to a small parachute Inventor: Jackson from Gainesville, Georgia Cardtivity - a plastic-card building system Inventor: Steve from Randolph, New Jersey Chromotag - a color-changing outdoor action game Inventor: Larry and Steven from Chicago, Illinois In each episode of "The Toy Box," inventors present their toy concepts to a group of mentors that include Dylan's ... (more)

