School uses superheroes, encouraging messages to lighten End of Grade testing mood
At East Hall Middle School, students opened the first day of Georgia's End of Grade testing with superheroes in the halls and encouraging notes from a teacher on sidewalks entering the building. Last year, faculty and staff turned paper into a "red carpet" for students on test day and cheered them as "rock stars."
