Ramble visitors peruse Gainesville's historic homes
Debbie Ellis, Fred Fergus, Judi Fergus and Tamra Glenn walk down Green Street on Saturday during the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation Spring Ramble in Gainesville. Guests were able to visit historic homes along Green Street as well as other areas around town.
