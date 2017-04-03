Quinlan Visual Arts Center gives a fresh look to its walls with new exhibit, reception on April 13

New pieces from Fran Geiger and Jim Stallings as well as the Ocmulgee Painters Society and members of the American Society of Marine Artists will be on display from April 13 to June 3 as part of the Spring Exhibitions at the Quinlan Visual Arts Center in Gainesville. The opening reception will be from 5:30-7 p.m. April 13. Solo artists to marine artists to a society of artists are part of more than a hundred artists to be featured in the Quinlan Visual Arts Center's 2017 Spring Exhibitions in Gainesville.

