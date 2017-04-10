Portions of Main Street in Gainesville to be closed for water line replacement
Both directions of Main Street at the intersection with Jesse Jewell Parkway will be closed beginning Monday as work begins to replace water lines. Portions of Main Street in Gainesville will be closed beginning Monday for up to eight weeks as workers replace 100-year-old cast-iron water lines in advance of the city's streetscape project slated to begin in June.
