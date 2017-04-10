Police respond to multiple hit and runs
Officials from multiple police and sheriff's departments were responding late Friday to calls of hit-and-run crashes across the county, allegedly perpetrated by the same driver. Safety workers' radio traffic about 11 p.m. indicated multiple 911 calls had been received concerning a white van seen leaving the scenes of at least three accidents in Gainesville and Hall County.
