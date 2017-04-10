Police: Man's skull fractured after a...

Police: Man's skull fractured after arranged drug deal

5 hrs ago Read more: The Times

A Gainesville man is accused of taking part in an arranged Jan. 4 drug deal with another man, when the victim was beaten by multiple people until his brain bled, according to police documents. Robert Elton Wood, 19, of Gainesville, was charged as a party to a crime of aggravated battery and armed robbery.

