Police: Man accused of $10,000 credit union scheme
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the man in this surveillance photo, who is suspected of defrauding two Hall County creditunions. Oakwood Police are asking for help identifying the suspect, who completed a $5,000 loan transaction Feb. 28 at Lanier Federal Credit Union using another person's identity.
