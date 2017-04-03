Police: Man accused of $10,000 credit...

Police: Man accused of $10,000 credit union scheme

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the man in this surveillance photo, who is suspected of defrauding two Hall County creditunions. Oakwood Police are asking for help identifying the suspect, who completed a $5,000 loan transaction Feb. 28 at Lanier Federal Credit Union using another person's identity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shira? Apr 6 Imherefornow 1
News KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega Mar 17 Bill 1
are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09) Mar 16 Randy 32
Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12) Mar 14 Barbars 24
Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ... Mar '17 Family covers it up 2
Morgan Bauer (Mar '16) Feb '17 The Mom 13
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Feb '17 Corinal 920
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,247 • Total comments across all topics: 280,155,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC