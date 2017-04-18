Passport fairs set for Gainesville, Cleveland on Saturday
The Limestone Parkway U.S. Post Office in Gainesville and the Cleveland post office on Helen Way will hold passport fairs this Saturday. The event in Gainesville runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2490 Limestone Parkway, while the Cleveland event will be from noon to 3 p.m. at 116 Helen Way.
