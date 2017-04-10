Passion of Christ plays out at Laurel...

Passion of Christ plays out at Laurel Park

The last agonizing hours of Jesus Christ played out beneath a bright sunny sky at Laurel Park in Gainesville on Good Friday. More than 80 performers and stagehands from the St. John Paul II Mission kept a tradition started by St. Michael Catholic Church 27 years ago by re-enacting a series of 14 scenes leading to the crucifixion of Christ.

