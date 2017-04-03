One of two Mundy Mill Waffle Houses closes
This sign in the window of the Waffle House at 3175 Frontage Road in Gainesville announces the restaurant's closing. The nearby location at 4410 Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood will remain open.
