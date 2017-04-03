Northeast Georgia History Center hosts Family Day with living history interpretations and activities
On Sunday, April 9, Family Day at the Northeast Georgia History Center commemorates the centennial anniversary of the United States' entry into World War I, or "The Great War," with a living history interpretation and hands-on activities. Over There: America Enters World War I is presented by the generous support of the Ada Mae Ivester Education Center and in partnership with local business, Yarn Rhapsody, which will do an authentic 1917 "sock-drive" activity.
