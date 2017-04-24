Music meets the water at Sets at Sunset Music Festival on Lake Lanier April 29
The Sets at Sunset Music Festival will be from noon to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Lake Lanier Olympic Venue in Gainesville. The Sets at Sunset Music Festival lineup includes renowned international legends George Acosta and Mario Ochoa.
Read more at The Times.
