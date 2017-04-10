Mincey Marble celebrates new industri...

Mincey Marble celebrates new industrial site

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Exactly six months earlier, Mincey Marble officials pleaded their case for a new building in a heated Hall County Board of Commissioners meeting. On Thursday, the air was warm, but not from tense discussion, as company officials broke ground on a new 350,000 to 400,000-square-foot marble manufacturing plant - miles from the original, planned site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Apr 10 Somebody 921
News Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli... Apr 10 scaredtotellu 1
Shira? Apr 6 Imherefornow 1
News KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega Mar 17 Bill 1
are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09) Mar 16 Randy 32
Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12) Mar 14 Barbars 24
Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ... Mar '17 Family covers it up 2
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,425 • Total comments across all topics: 280,275,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC