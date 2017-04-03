Man shot, killed on MLK Jr. Boulevard in Gainesville
Officers and police dogs searched the area around the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Carlton Street for suspects but did not locate any, Holbrook said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shira?
|11 hr
|Imherefornow
|1
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Mar 17
|Bill
|1
|are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09)
|Mar 16
|Randy
|32
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Mar 14
|Barbars
|24
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar '17
|Family covers it up
|2
|Morgan Bauer (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|The Mom
|13
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|Corinal
|920
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC