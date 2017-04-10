Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle files to run for governor in 2018
Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, a Gainesville native, filed on Monday to run for governor in 2018, making him the latest Republican to enter what is becoming a crowded race to replace Gov. Nathan Deal. Cagle was elected lieutenant governor in 2006 after several terms in the state Senate after first being elected in 1994.
