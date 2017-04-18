Local UNG student wins Fulbright Scholarship
Anastacia Lin, right, talks with Faith Brown Friday morning about the student's upcoming year long teaching assignment in Bulgaria. Brown is the winner of the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship and a 2012 Jefferson High School.
