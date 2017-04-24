Latino students host immigration forum at UNG
Latino Student Association members at the University of North Georgia's Gainesville campus are hoping the forums on immigration they are organizing Wednesday will address fears, concerns and myths prevalent in the community. Natalie Morales Villa, a junior majoring in political science and sociology at UNG, said the current political climate over immigration gave rise to the idea of holding such a discussion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Mon
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
|Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ...
|Mon
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|1
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Apr 10
|Somebody
|921
|Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli...
|Apr 10
|scaredtotellu
|1
|Shira?
|Apr 6
|Imherefornow
|1
|are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Randy
|32
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|Barbars
|24
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC