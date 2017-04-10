Improved housing options a priority for Gainesville in comprehensive plan update

Improving housing options is viewed as a top priority as the city of Gainesville is holding its second and final public hearing on a five-year update to its 2030 Comprehensive plan on Tuesday. Time will be allotted for public comment during the city council meeting at the Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tate said a 15-member steering committee comprised of stakeholders and staff members held three meetings over a month.

