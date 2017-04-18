Hiker rescued from ledge at Raven Cliff Falls
A man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville after falling onto a ledge at Raven Cliff Falls in White County. Authorities rescued a man who slipped and fell onto the last ledge before Raven Cliff Falls' main drop Wednesday afternoon.
