Hall County student selected for Furman scholarship

A Johnson High School graduate is one of three Furman University students selected for the Hispanic Alliance-Furman University Fellowship for the 2017-18 school year. Daniyal Roshan of Braselton will be paid $1,500 for 32 weeks of work in the program established by the Furman Department of Modern Languages and Literatures as a collaborative effort with Greenville's Hispanic Alliance.

