Graduating UNG students show off their art in Gainesville campus' library gallery
University of North Georgia Gainesville campus students about to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree with concentrations in graphic design and ceramics will set into the spotlight before walking down the aisle to accept their degree. Three featured art students - Ryan Knowles, Ashton Thompson and Cortland West - will have their works on display in the student exhibition titled "Current" from April 10-21 in the John Harrison Hosch Library Gallery at 3820 Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shira?
|3 hr
|Imherefornow
|1
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Mar 17
|Bill
|1
|are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09)
|Mar 16
|Randy
|32
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Mar 14
|Barbars
|24
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar '17
|Family covers it up
|2
|Morgan Bauer (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|The Mom
|13
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|Corinal
|920
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC