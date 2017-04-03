Graduating UNG students show off thei...

Graduating UNG students show off their art in Gainesville campus' library gallery

University of North Georgia Gainesville campus students about to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree with concentrations in graphic design and ceramics will set into the spotlight before walking down the aisle to accept their degree. Three featured art students - Ryan Knowles, Ashton Thompson and Cortland West - will have their works on display in the student exhibition titled "Current" from April 10-21 in the John Harrison Hosch Library Gallery at 3820 Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood.

