Gainesville superintendent pick had to grow up fast in a family of educators

2 hrs ago Read more: The Times

At age 36, Jeremy Williams is expected to be selected as the new Gainesville City School System superintendent at the board's next meeting May 1. While that may seem young, Williams has gained experience as a classroom teacher, regional educator working with more than a dozen school districts as well as serving the last five years as a top district office administrator in the 14 years since earning a bachelor's degree at the University of North Georgia in 2003. Williams said a car accident when he was 14 caused him to grow up quickly and propelled him to take more responsibility earlier, impacting his life on a path that now has him as the lone finalist as Gainesville school superintendent.

