Gainesville public safety academy to start in May
Gainesville's police and fire departments will soon offer their 10-week program highlighting the often unseen aspects of the public safety organizations. The Citizens' Public Safety Academy is in its fifth year, with classes starting on May 9 and running through July 18. Participants will learn about "crime prevention, gangs and narcotics" on the police side as well as the fire safety aspect.
