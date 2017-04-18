Gainesville plans memorial for unmarked black graves at Alta Vista Cemetery
Sections 16 and 17 at the Alta Vista Cemetery in Gainesville have headstones with dates that go back almost 200 years, well before the Civil War ripped the nation apart. On a sunny day, light reflects from more than 1,100 silver discs placed on the ground throughout the graveyard at sections 16 and 17. The little silver markers represent the unmarked graves of hundreds of African-Americans buried at the back of the cemetery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Apr 10
|Somebody
|921
|Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli...
|Apr 10
|scaredtotellu
|1
|Shira?
|Apr 6
|Imherefornow
|1
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Mar '17
|Bill
|1
|are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Randy
|32
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|Barbars
|24
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar '17
|Family covers it up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC