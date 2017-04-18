Gainesville officials clear comprehen...

Gainesville officials clear comprehensive plan

14 hrs ago

With no one from the public stepping up to comment on an updated comprehensive plan, Gainesville City Council quickly and unanimously approved the document at its meeting Tuesday. The city also held a public hearing in December at the start of the comprehensive plan update that also drew zero comments.

