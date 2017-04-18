Gainesville officials clear comprehensive plan
With no one from the public stepping up to comment on an updated comprehensive plan, Gainesville City Council quickly and unanimously approved the document at its meeting Tuesday. The city also held a public hearing in December at the start of the comprehensive plan update that also drew zero comments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Apr 10
|Somebody
|921
|Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli...
|Apr 10
|scaredtotellu
|1
|Shira?
|Apr 6
|Imherefornow
|1
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Mar '17
|Bill
|1
|are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Randy
|32
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|Barbars
|24
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar '17
|Family covers it up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC